Carter (hamstring) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice and will be ready to play Sunday against the Buccaneers, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Carter left Week 9's game, a Thursday night matchup, early with this hamstring ailment. It appears it was just a minor tweak, though, and he'll return to his reserve role Sunday.

