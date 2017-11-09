Jets' Bruce Carter: Practices without limitations
Carter (hamstring) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice and will be ready to play Sunday against the Buccaneers, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Carter left Week 9's game, a Thursday night matchup, early with this hamstring ailment. It appears it was just a minor tweak, though, and he'll return to his reserve role Sunday.
