Henderson (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Henderson didn't play against the Bears in Week 6 due to a groin injury, and he was limited in the first two practices of Week 7 prep before logging a full session Friday. The full practice is a positive sign that the seventh-year defensive back will be available for Sunday's game, but his official status might not be known until about 90 minutes before the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, which is when the Falcons announce their list of inactive players.