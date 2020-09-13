Ridley caught nine of 12 targets for 130 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 38-25 loss to the Seahawks.

The third-year receiver from Alabama looked like a league-winner in Week 1, matching 15 percent of his 2019 receiving production during his 2020 debut against the Seahawks. Ridley was red-hot to wrap up his second pro campaign last December, averaging 6.8 catches and 98.8 receiving yards per game with three total touchdowns Weeks 11 to 14 before suffering a season-ending abdomen injury. Operating within what looks to be a pass-heavy offense once again for Atlanta, Ridley will face a Cowboys defense in Week 2 that allowed the fifth-fewest receiving yards to opposing wideouts during 2019.