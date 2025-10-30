Falcons' Casey Washington: Doesn't practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Washington (back) didn't participate in Atlanta's practice Wednesday, Tori McElhaney of the team's official site reports.
Washington popped up on the injury report after catching one pass for 25 yards in the Week 8 loss to the Dolphins. With Drake London (hip) and Darnell Mooney (hamstring) also dealing with injuries, the Falcons could be shorthanded at receiver for Sunday's game versus the Patriots.
