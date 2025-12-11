The Falcons elevated Blair from the practice squad to the active roster for Thursday night's game against the Buccaneers, Terrin Waack of the team's official reports.

This will be Blair's first elevation of the season, an opportunity the wide receiver has likely waited for since signing to the practice squad Aug. 27. The Falcons now have a whopping 10 wide receivers on their roster for Thursday's game, meaning Blair was likely elevated to serve in a special teams capacity. The 28-year-old logged 20 total special teams snaps for the Falcons through four games last season, and will likely have similar volume Thursday night.