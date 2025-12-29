The Falcons elevated Blair from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of Monday night's game against the Rams, Josh Kendall of The Athletic reports.

It's the third and final time that the Falcons are allowed to elevate Blair from the practice squad this season. He would have to be signed to the active roster in order to be eligible to play in Atlanta's regular-season finale against New Orleans on Sunday. Blair played in Weeks 15 and 16 but did not record a target.