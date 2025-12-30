Blair reverted to the Falcons' practice squad Tuesday.

Blair was elevated from the practice squad ahead of Monday's 27-24 win over the Rams and was limited to six snaps on special teams. He recorded one tackle on kick coverage but didn't see any reps at receiver, despite Atlanta making Casey Washington and Malik Heath healthy inactives for the game. Since Blair has now been elevated from the practice squad the maximum three times, he would need to be signed to the 53-man roster in order to be eligible to play in Sunday's season finale versus the Saints.