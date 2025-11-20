Alford (concussion) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Alford sat out Sunday's game versus the Panthers because of a concussion he sustained in Week 10 at Indianapolis, and he's still not back up to full speed as Atlanta begins Week 12 prep. He'll have to clear league concussion protocol Thursday or Friday to avoid carrying an injury designation into the weekend.