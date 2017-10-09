Play

Falcons' Julio Jones: Practicing to start week

Jones (hip) is back at practice Monday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Jone suffered a hip flexor injury in the first half of a Week 4 loss to Buffalo, finishing with just three catches for 30 yards after missing the entire second half. His quick return to practice supports the Falcons' expectation that a Week 5 bye will allow Jones to avoid any further missed time. The first injury report for Sunday's game against Miami will be released Wednesday.

