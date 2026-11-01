The Falcons elevated Herbert from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Tori McElhaney of the team's official site reports.

Herbert will serve as the Falcons' RB2 behind Bijan Robinson for a second consecutive week due to the absence of Brian Robinson (illness). Herbert turned three touches into 28 yards against the 49ers in Week 7 and figures to see a similar workload Sunday against the Buccaneers, whose defense is second-best in the NFL in fantasy points allowed per game to opposing running backs.