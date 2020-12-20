Ryan completed 34 of 49 pass attempts for 356 yards and three touchdowns, adding a 16-yard rush during Sunday's 31-27 loss to the Buccaneers.

Ryan's Week 15 TD:INT was much more presentable than the 1:3 stat line he posted during last Sunday's loss to the Chargers, which consisted of a dreadful late-game effort of two picks over his final four attempts. The 2016 MVP came out red-hot with a pair of TD passes in the opening 23 minutes of regulation, but Atlanta went on to be outscored 31-10 in the second half. Ryan's Falcons have dropped four of their past five games, though, for invested fantasy GMs, at least the 35-year-old was capable of throwing three-plus TDs with no INTs for the third time this season.