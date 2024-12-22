Penix completed 18 of 27 passes for 202 yards and an interception in Sunday's 34-7 win over the Giants. He added three rushing yards on four carries.

Making his first NFL start, Penix mainly tried to minimize his mistakes as Bijan Robinson and the Falcons' defense each supplied two touchdowns in the rout. The rookie quarterback's longest completion went for only 22 yards, and while he has the arm strength to stretch the field, offensive coordinator Zac Robinson will likely limit Penix to short, high-percentage while Atlanta is still hunting for a playoff spot. The eighth overall pick in the 2024 Draft will face a tougher opponent in a Week 17 clash with the Commanders.