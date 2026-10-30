Zaccheaus (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Zaccheaus was limited in practice all week due to a shoulder injury, which prevented him from playing against the 49ers in Week 7. His status may not be officially known until approximately 90 minutes before the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, when the Falcons announce their list of inactive players. Zachariah Branch would continue to operate in an elevated role both offensively and on special teams as a returner if Zaccheaus is held out for a second consecutive week.