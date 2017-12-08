Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Being evaluated for concussion
Coleman is being evaluated for a concussion, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.
Coleman had nine carries for 32 yards before exiting Thursday's contest, while his backfield mate Devonta Freeman logged 24 carries for 91 yards and a touchdown. Coleman has seen his role significantly reduced since Freeman has come back from a concussion, as he has become more of a supplementary option in the Falcons offense. The third-year back out of Indiana will have 10 days to clear the concussion protocol before Atlanta takes on the Buccaneers in Week 15.
