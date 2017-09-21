Falcons' Vic Beasley: Does not practice Wednesday
Beasley (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Beasley not practicing is no surprise, but head coach Dan Quinn said that he is dealing with a hamstring sprain would not necessarily be out a month, as was reported earlier this week. Quinn said Beasley would "miss this week" but had no timetable beyond that. This could certainly just be coach-speak, but it will be tough to tell until the former first-round pick is actually nearing a return.
More News
-
Falcons' Vic Beasley: Likely out a month•
-
Falcons' Vic Beasley: Exits with hamstring injury•
-
Falcons' Vic Beasley: Full practice Wednesday•
-
Falcons' Vic Beasley: Expected to practice this week•
-
Falcons' Vic Beasley: Scheduled for MRI on Monday•
-
Falcons' Vic Beasley: Suffers left shoulder injury•
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Injuries are a problem for Fantasy owners heading into Week 3, but there are still players...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Need help selecting a starter? Dave Richard lends his analysis and confidence to help you choose...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
If you need to make a trade, you also need to know how to value your assets. That's what this...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Got questions about our expert rankings for Week 3? Here are the key takeaways you need to...
-
DFS Week 3: Avoid Hunt, McCoy
DFS pro Mike McClure says Kareem Hunt should be nowhere near your DraftKings and FanDuel l...