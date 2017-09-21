Beasley (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Beasley not practicing is no surprise, but head coach Dan Quinn said that he is dealing with a hamstring sprain would not necessarily be out a month, as was reported earlier this week. Quinn said Beasley would "miss this week" but had no timetable beyond that. This could certainly just be coach-speak, but it will be tough to tell until the former first-round pick is actually nearing a return.