Harrison (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins.

Harrison practiced in a limited fashion throughout the week after likely sustaining a knee injury in the Falcons' Week 7 loss to the 49ers. He's started all six of Atlanta's games this season, recording 17 total tackles, including a career-high 3.5 sacks, and one pass defended. If he's forced to miss the Week 8 contest, expect Brandon Dorlus to start opposite David Onyemata on the Falcons' defensive line.