In Week 12, there are six teams on bye. We don't have Josh Allen or Joe Burrow. Matthew Stafford has thrown 10 touchdown passes in his last four games combined, including four last week. You might think he's an easy start. You might be disappointed when you see he's not a top 12 QB for anyone in our Week 12 rankings.

The problem for Stafford starts with the matchup. The Philadelphia Eagles have become an elite defense.

Three of the first four QBs to face the Eagles scored at least 20 Fantasy points. Since their Week 5 bye, Trevor Lawrence's 18 Fantasy points is the best game against them. Lawrence needed two rushing touchdowns to reach that mark. Stafford hasn't run for a touchdown since 2022.

This defense has held Joe Burrow and Jayden Daniels to 14 Fantasy points. Burrow is the only QB to throw for more than 200 yards against them since Week 4. Over that stretch, they have five interceptions, and they've allowed two passing touchdowns.

I have other questions about the sustainability of Stafford's recent hot streak, but those will keep until he faces a better matchup. For now, the consensus agrees you can do better than Stafford in Week 12.

Let's get to the rest of the preview:

QB Preview Numbers to know

QB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline Sam Darnold QB MIN Minnesota • #14

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI MIN -3 O/U 39.5 OPP VS QB 1st PROJ PTS 17.5 QB RNK 13th YTD Stats PAYDS 2387 RUYDS 166 TD 20 INT 10 FPTS/G 20.4 Patrick Mahomes QB KC Kansas City • #15

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR KC -11 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 26th PROJ PTS 24.7 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 2404 RUYDS 167 TD 16 INT 11 FPTS/G 18.8 Matthew Stafford QB LAR L.A. Rams • #9

Age: 36 • Experience: 16 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -3 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 5th PROJ PTS 15.3 QB RNK 17th YTD Stats PAYDS 2557 RUYDS -7 TD 13 INT 7 FPTS/G 16.2 Jameis Winston QB CLE Cleveland • #5

Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT PIT -3.5 O/U 36.5 OPP VS QB 2nd PROJ PTS 13.7 QB RNK 16th YTD Stats PAYDS 1047 RUYDS 39 TD 7 INT 3 FPTS/G 10.5 Geno Smith QB SEA Seattle • #7

Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI SEA -1 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 14th PROJ PTS 21.8 QB RNK 18th YTD Stats PAYDS 2781 RUYDS 222 TD 13 INT 11 FPTS/G 18.9

QB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Adds/Streamers (QB Preview) Anthony Richardson QB IND Indianapolis • #5

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET DET -7.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS QB 4th QB RNK 14th ROSTERED 46% YTD Stats PAYDS 1230 RUYDS 274 TD 8 INT 7 FPTS/G 14.9 Richardson reminded us of his upside in Week 11 and needs to be rostered everywhere. The 67% completion, in combination with 10 rush attempts, was extremely encouraging. The Lions pose a bigger test, but I still like Richardson as a top 15 QB this week. If he gives us one more great performance, we'll all rank him as a must-start option moving forward. Jameis Winston QB CLE Cleveland • #5

Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT PIT -3.5 O/U 36.5 OPP VS QB 2nd QB RNK 16th ROSTERED 25% YTD Stats PAYDS 1047 RUYDS 39 TD 7 INT 3 FPTS/G 10.5 I hate the matchup for Winston, but he's averaging 23.4 FPPG since he took over as the starter, and there are six teams on a bye, so he's pretty clearly the second-best streamer behind Richardson. He's thrown at least 41 passes in three straight games, and he's averaging more than 300 yards per game. You may want to hide your eyes for the first three quarters, but even if the Steelers trounce the Browns, Winston can save the day in garbage time.

QB Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Baker Mayfield QB TB Tampa Bay • #6

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG TB -5.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB 18th PROJ PTS 20.6 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 2505 RUYDS 192 TD 26 INT 9 FPTS/G 25.9 Mayfield has produced multiple touchdowns in eight of 10 starts this season. He's getting Mike Evans back. He feels like one of the safest QBs on the board, and he's not priced as a top-five option. I'm playing him in cash games, though in that format, I'm not sure I'm stacking him with anyone.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Geno Smith QB SEA Seattle • #7

Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs. Arizona has been very good against QBs lately, so I am not sure I want to start Smith in a regular Fantasy league. I certainly wouldn't start him in a cash game. But he's throwing 37 passes a game and has DK Metcalf, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Tyler Lockett to work with. There's a blow-up game around the corner, and I may thrown a Seahawks stack together weekly until it hits,

QB Preview Heath's projections

My full set of Week 12 Fantasy football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine. You'll find them here. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 12. Projected stats for all starting running backs are available, so be sure to check out the full set of projections at SportsLine.