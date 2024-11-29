Brian Thomas Jr. WR JAC Jacksonville • #7

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU HOU -3.5 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 25th WR RNK 20th ROSTERED 96% YTD Stats REC 42 TAR 63 REYDS 689 TD 5 FPTS/G 13.3 Thomas gets Trevor Lawrence (shoulder) back for Week 13 against Houston, and that's fantastic news. It was good to see Thomas score 13.6 PPR points in Week 11 at Detroit with Mac Jones at quarterback, but Thomas' ceiling is much higher with Lawrence. And Thomas scored at least 15.0 PPR points in two of his past three games with Lawrence. With Gabe Davis and Christian Kirk both out for the Jaguars, Thomas could see a spike in targets. And Houston is No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers heading into Week 13.

Darnell Mooney WR ATL Atlanta • #1

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAC -1 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 14th WR RNK 21st ROSTERED 94% YTD Stats REC 48 TAR 81 REYDS 711 TD 5 FPTS/G 13.6 Mooney will play in Week 13 against the Chargers after leaving Week 11 against Denver with a hamstring injury. The bye in Week 12 helped, and Mooney should pick up where he left off. Prior to getting hurt against the Broncos, Mooney had scored at least 14.6 PPR points in three games in a row. The Chargers have allowed five receivers to score at least 12.3 PPR points in their past five games, so Mooney and Drake London should both do well in this Week 13 matchup.

Jordan Addison WR MIN Minnesota • #3

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI MIN -3.5 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 17th WR RNK 30th ROSTERED 94% YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 50 REYDS 521 TD 5 FPTS/G 12.9 Addison is finally starting to get used like we hoped all season, and hopefully, he stays hot in Week 13 against the Cardinals. In his past two games against the Titans and Bears, Addison has 17 targets for 11 catches, 123 yards, and two touchdowns, and he scored at least 15.1 PPR points in each outing. There could be a squeaky wheel game coming for Justin Jefferson, which could impact Addison in a negative way, but given his recent spike in targets, he's worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues.

Michael Pittman WR IND Indianapolis • #11

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE IND -2.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 24th WR RNK 35th ROSTERED 83% YTD Stats REC 41 TAR 72 REYDS 508 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.4 I haven't had many positive things to say about Pittman this season, given his lack of production, but he has performed better in the past two games since Anthony Richardson got his starting job back. And now Josh Downs (shoulder) won't play in Week 13 at New England. In his past two games, Pittman has 11 catches for 142 yards on 15 targets, and he scored 15.6 PPR points in Week 12 against the Lions. He could see Patriots standout cornerback Christian Gonzalez in Week 13, but New England has allowed six receivers to score at least 12.3 PPR points in the past five games. Given his recent spike in targets, Downs being out, and the matchup, I'm willing to trust Pittman again as a No. 3 receiver in the majority of leagues.

Khalil Shakir WR BUF Buffalo • #10

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF BUF -7 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 9th WR RNK 28th ROSTERED 88% YTD Stats REC 56 TAR 66 REYDS 599 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.8 Shakir is worth starting in all leagues in Week 13 against the 49ers, and hopefully, he stays hot coming off Buffalo's bye in Week 12. Prior to the bye, Shakir scored at least 11 PPR points in five games in a row, including three games with at least 13.5 PPR points over that span. In Week 11 against Kansas City, Shakir had eight catches for 70 yards on 12 targets. San Francisco is beat up on defense, and Josh Allen should continue to lean on Shakir in this game. He's become the best receiver for the Bills in 2024 and a solid Fantasy option as well.

Devaughn Vele WR DEN Denver • #17

Age: 26 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE DEN -5.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 23rd WR RNK 46th ROSTERED 18% YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 41 REYDS 361 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.3 Courtland Sutton is a must-start Fantasy receiver heading into Week 13 against the Browns, and Vele is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues. The Browns are No. 10 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and five receivers have scored at least 14.3 PPR points against Cleveland in the past four games. Vele has scored at least 10.6 PPR points in three games in a row, including two outings with at least 13.9 PPR points, and he just had six catches for 80 yards on nine targets in Week 12 at Las Vegas. Let's hope Bo Nix continues to lean on Vele, who has emerged as the second-best receiver for the Broncos this season.