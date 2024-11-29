geno-smith-seattle-seahawks-usatsi.jpg
USATSI

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said Friday that Trevor Lawrence is expected to play Sunday against the Texans. That's great news for Fantasy managers, and Lawrence should be considered a sleeper for Week 13.

Prior to missing his past two games with a left shoulder injury, Lawrence had scored at least 19.6 Fantasy points in four of his past five games, including three outings with at least 21.1 points over that span. He also had three rushing touchdowns in his past two games, and hopefully, he doesn't have any restrictions against Houston.

This is a great matchup against the Texans, who are No. 9 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Six quarterbacks have scored at least 20.1 Fantasy points against Houston, including Will Levis in Week 12.

Lawrence scored 26.6 Fantasy points in his last game against the Texans in Week 12 in 2023, and I'm hoping for a shootout this week between Lawrence and C.J. Stroud. Lawrence also has the potential for garbage-time production here if the Jaguars are chasing points.

He should be considered a must-start quarterback in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 13, and he's a decent starter in deeper, one-quarterback leagues as well given the matchup. And you can also add him where available (44 percent rostered on CBS Sports) since he has a favorable upcoming schedule against Tennessee in Week 14, the Jets in Week 15, Las Vegas in Week 16 and Tennessee again in Week 17.

Let's hope Lawrence stays healthy to close the season. He could end up being a difference-maker, starting this week against Houston.

More Week 13 content:

Week 13 Sleepers
Quarterbacks
Running backs
Wide receivers
Tight ends
DFS lineups
Week 13 Preview
Sleepers
Sleeper QBs
player headshot
Geno Smith QB
SEA Seattle • #7
Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NYJ SEA -1.5 O/U 42
OPP VS QB
11th
QB RNK
17th
ROSTERED
83%
YTD Stats
PAYDS
3035
RUYDS
224
TD
14
INT
12
FPTS/G
18.5
Smith has struggled the past two games against San Francisco and Arizona with fewer than 16 Fantasy points in each outing, but he should rebound this week at the Jets. Five of the past six opposing quarterbacks have scored at least 19.9 Fantasy points, including Kyler Murray and Anthony Richardson, each scoring at least 30.1 points. This is a game where Smith can use his legs since the opposing quarterback against the Jets has run for 59 yards or scored a rushing touchdown in six games in a row. Smith has two rushing touchdowns and three games with at least 30 rushing yards this year.
player headshot
C.J. Stroud QB
HOU Houston • #7
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ JAC HOU -3.5 O/U 44
OPP VS QB
32nd
QB RNK
15th
ROSTERED
97%
YTD Stats
PAYDS
2875
RUYDS
192
TD
14
INT
9
FPTS/G
16.2
Stroud has scored fewer than 20 Fantasy points in six games in a row, but he came close to ending that streak in Week 12 against Tennessee with 19.7 points. He needs to eliminate the turnovers since he has five interceptions in his past three games, but he has a great matchup against the Jaguars in Week 13. Jacksonville is No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and only three quarterbacks this season have failed to score at least 20.6 Fantasy points. Last year, Stroud scored at least 24.6 Fantasy points in each game against the Jaguars, and this game feels like the perfect slumpbuster for Stroud in Week 13.
player headshot
Derek Carr QB
NO New Orleans • #4
Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs LAR LAR -2.5 O/U 49.5
OPP VS QB
17th
QB RNK
20th
ROSTERED
58%
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1742
RUYDS
47
TD
14
INT
4
FPTS/G
18.8
Carr is playing well coming into Week 13 against the Rams, and hopefully, he stays hot at home. He scored at least 22.7 Fantasy points in each of his past two games against Atlanta and Cleveland. And he's reached that threshold in three of four games at home this season. Three of the past five quarterbacks against the Rams have scored at least 21.9 Fantasy points, and Carr is a strong starter in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 13.
player headshot
Will Levis QB
TEN Tennessee • #8
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ WAS WAS -6 O/U 44.5
OPP VS QB
22nd
QB RNK
23rd
ROSTERED
24%
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1447
RUYDS
175
TD
10
INT
9
FPTS/G
13.7
Let's see if Levis can continue playing well in Week 13, and he's worth starting in all Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. He's also worth a look in deeper, one-quarterback leagues against the Commanders. Levis has scored at least 20.1 Fantasy points in two of his past three games. He's still taking too many sacks (20 in his past three games), but this is a good matchup against Washington. Three of the past four quarterbacks against the Commanders have scored at least 21.7 Fantasy points, including Daniel Jones in Week 9, Russell Wilson in Week 10, and Cooper Rush in Week 12. Hopefully, Levis can follow suit in Week 13.
Sleeper RBs
player headshot
Rachaad White RB
TB Tampa Bay • #1
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CAR TB -5.5 O/U 46.5
OPP VS RB
32nd
RB RNK
28th
ROSTERED
98%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
343
REC
38
REYDS
301
TD
6
FPTS/G
13.7
I consider Bucky Irving a must-start Fantasy running back in Week 13, and he has scored at least 15.4 PPR points in five of his past six games. But I'll also start White as a flex in Week 13 as well, and he scored at least 11.7 PPR points in four games in a row. This is a great matchup since the Panthers are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and eight running backs have scored at least 17.4 PPR points against Carolina this season. Irving has moved ahead of White as the better Fantasy running back in Tampa Bay, but there's room for both to have success in this matchup with the Panthers.
player headshot
Gus Edwards RB
LAC L.A. Chargers • #4
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ ATL LAC -1 O/U 47.5
OPP VS RB
13th
RB RNK
34th
ROSTERED
74%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
206
REC
1
REYDS
2
TD
1
FPTS/G
4
J.K. Dobbins (knee) is out for Week 13 at Atlanta, and Edwards and likely Kimani Vidal will share carries for the Chargers. Edwards will be the lead running back, and he should get at least 15 total touches. He won't do much in the passing game, which limits his upside in PPR, but seven running backs have scored at least 15.3 PPR points against the Falcons in the past six games. If Edwards finds the end zone, then he will deliver as a strong flex option in all leagues. And in deeper leagues, Vidal is worth using as a flex option as well.
player headshot
Jerome Ford RB
CLE Cleveland • #34
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DEN DEN -5.5 O/U 41.5
OPP VS RB
16th
RB RNK
NR
ROSTERED
40%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
298
REC
26
REYDS
126
TD
1
FPTS/G
8.3
This should be a game where Ford is involved in the passing game since Denver is among the worst teams at defending running backs out of the backfield. Nine running backs this season have scored at least 6.8 PPR points against the Broncos with just their receiving totals alone, and Ford recently had four catches for 29 yards on four targets in Week 11 at New Orleans. He's a risky flex option, but if Ford gets work in the passing game, then he'll be useful, given how Denver struggles to defend running backs out of the backfield.
Sleeper WRs
player headshot
Brian Thomas Jr. WR
JAC Jacksonville • #7
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs HOU HOU -3.5 O/U 44
OPP VS WR
25th
WR RNK
20th
ROSTERED
96%
YTD Stats
REC
42
TAR
63
REYDS
689
TD
5
FPTS/G
13.3
Thomas gets Trevor Lawrence (shoulder) back for Week 13 against Houston, and that's fantastic news. It was good to see Thomas score 13.6 PPR points in Week 11 at Detroit with Mac Jones at quarterback, but Thomas' ceiling is much higher with Lawrence. And Thomas scored at least 15.0 PPR points in two of his past three games with Lawrence. With Gabe Davis and Christian Kirk both out for the Jaguars, Thomas could see a spike in targets. And Houston is No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers heading into Week 13.
player headshot
Darnell Mooney WR
ATL Atlanta • #1
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs LAC LAC -1 O/U 47.5
OPP VS WR
14th
WR RNK
21st
ROSTERED
94%
YTD Stats
REC
48
TAR
81
REYDS
711
TD
5
FPTS/G
13.6
Mooney will play in Week 13 against the Chargers after leaving Week 11 against Denver with a hamstring injury. The bye in Week 12 helped, and Mooney should pick up where he left off. Prior to getting hurt against the Broncos, Mooney had scored at least 14.6 PPR points in three games in a row. The Chargers have allowed five receivers to score at least 12.3 PPR points in their past five games, so Mooney and Drake London should both do well in this Week 13 matchup.
player headshot
Jordan Addison WR
MIN Minnesota • #3
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs ARI MIN -3.5 O/U 45
OPP VS WR
17th
WR RNK
30th
ROSTERED
94%
YTD Stats
REC
32
TAR
50
REYDS
521
TD
5
FPTS/G
12.9
Addison is finally starting to get used like we hoped all season, and hopefully, he stays hot in Week 13 against the Cardinals. In his past two games against the Titans and Bears, Addison has 17 targets for 11 catches, 123 yards, and two touchdowns, and he scored at least 15.1 PPR points in each outing. There could be a squeaky wheel game coming for Justin Jefferson, which could impact Addison in a negative way, but given his recent spike in targets, he's worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues.
player headshot
Michael Pittman WR
IND Indianapolis • #11
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NE IND -2.5 O/U 42.5
OPP VS WR
24th
WR RNK
35th
ROSTERED
83%
YTD Stats
REC
41
TAR
72
REYDS
508
TD
2
FPTS/G
9.4
I haven't had many positive things to say about Pittman this season, given his lack of production, but he has performed better in the past two games since Anthony Richardson got his starting job back. And now Josh Downs (shoulder) won't play in Week 13 at New England. In his past two games, Pittman has 11 catches for 142 yards on 15 targets, and he scored 15.6 PPR points in Week 12 against the Lions. He could see Patriots standout cornerback Christian Gonzalez in Week 13, but New England has allowed six receivers to score at least 12.3 PPR points in the past five games. Given his recent spike in targets, Downs being out, and the matchup, I'm willing to trust Pittman again as a No. 3 receiver in the majority of leagues.
player headshot
Khalil Shakir WR
BUF Buffalo • #10
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs SF BUF -7 O/U 43.5
OPP VS WR
9th
WR RNK
28th
ROSTERED
88%
YTD Stats
REC
56
TAR
66
REYDS
599
TD
2
FPTS/G
12.8
Shakir is worth starting in all leagues in Week 13 against the 49ers, and hopefully, he stays hot coming off Buffalo's bye in Week 12. Prior to the bye, Shakir scored at least 11 PPR points in five games in a row, including three games with at least 13.5 PPR points over that span. In Week 11 against Kansas City, Shakir had eight catches for 70 yards on 12 targets. San Francisco is beat up on defense, and Josh Allen should continue to lean on Shakir in this game. He's become the best receiver for the Bills in 2024 and a solid Fantasy option as well.
player headshot
Devaughn Vele WR
DEN Denver • #17
Age: 26 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CLE DEN -5.5 O/U 41.5
OPP VS WR
23rd
WR RNK
46th
ROSTERED
18%
YTD Stats
REC
32
TAR
41
REYDS
361
TD
1
FPTS/G
9.3
Courtland Sutton is a must-start Fantasy receiver heading into Week 13 against the Browns, and Vele is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues. The Browns are No. 10 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and five receivers have scored at least 14.3 PPR points against Cleveland in the past four games. Vele has scored at least 10.6 PPR points in three games in a row, including two outings with at least 13.9 PPR points, and he just had six catches for 80 yards on nine targets in Week 12 at Las Vegas. Let's hope Bo Nix continues to lean on Vele, who has emerged as the second-best receiver for the Broncos this season.
player headshot
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine WR
TEN Tennessee • #15
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ WAS WAS -6 O/U 44.5
OPP VS WR
16th
WR RNK
NR
ROSTERED
52%
YTD Stats
REC
17
TAR
30
REYDS
304
TD
6
FPTS/G
7.6
Westbrook-Ikhine is a boom-or-bust No. 3 receiver heading into Week 13 at Washington. Thankfully, he's been more boom than bust recently. He comes into Week 13 having scored a touchdown in six of his past seven games, and he has 11 targets in his past two outings with Will Levis for four catches, 165 yards, and two scores. He also has scored at least 12.8 PPR points in three of his past four games overall. The Commanders are tied for fifth with 13 touchdowns allowed to receivers this season, so hopefully, Levis can get Westbrook-Ikhine back in the end zone in Week 13.
Sleeper TEs
player headshot
Dallas Goedert TE
PHI Philadelphia • #88
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ BAL BAL -3 O/U 51
OPP VS TE
23rd
TE RNK
12th
ROSTERED
88%
YTD Stats
REC
35
TAR
42
REYDS
406
TD
1
FPTS/G
10.2
We'll see if DeVonta Smith (hamstring) can return in Week 13 at Baltimore after not playing in Week 12 at the Rams, and I like Goedert as a must-start Fantasy tight end if Smith is out again. But even if Smith plays, Goedert is worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues. Goedert had a down game against the Rams with four catches for 19 yards on five targets, but I like this matchup for him against the Ravens, who are No 9 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. Four tight ends have scored at least 8.7 PPR points against Baltimore in the past six games, and Goedert should be a primary target for Jalen Hurts in this matchup.
player headshot
Evan Engram TE
JAC Jacksonville • #17
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs HOU HOU -3.5 O/U 44
OPP VS TE
4th
TE RNK
7th
ROSTERED
84%
YTD Stats
REC
36
TAR
49
REYDS
291
TD
1
FPTS/G
10.2
Engram should benefit with Trevor Lawrence (shoulder) expected to play in Week 13 against the Texans, and hopefully this helps Engram get back on track as a must-start Fantasy tight end. He scored at least 11.5 PPR points in his past two games with Lawrence, and Engram has at least seven targets in three games in a row. The Texans are No. 4 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, but three tight ends have scored at least 11.6 PPR points against Houston in the past three games with Sam LaPorta, Luke Schoonmaker and Chigoziem Okonkwo. With Lawrence healthy, Engram is worth trusting as a top-10 Fantasy tight end in all leagues.
player headshot
Zach Ertz TE
WAS Washington • #86
Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs TEN WAS -6 O/U 44.5
OPP VS TE
8th
TE RNK
11th
ROSTERED
84%
YTD Stats
REC
49
TAR
69
REYDS
466
TD
3
FPTS/G
9.8
Ertz is on fire heading into Week 13 against Tennessee, and he should be started with confidence in all leagues. He scored at least 14 PPR points in four of his past six games, including two in a row against Philadelphia and Dallas, and he has at least seven targets in three consecutive outings. The Titans have allowed four tight ends to score at least 8.0 PPR points in their past five games, with three touchdowns over that span, and Ertz might get a few more targets with Austin Ekeler (concussion) out. Ertz should be considered a No. 1 Fantasy tight end in all leagues.
player headshot
Hunter Henry TE
NE New England • #85
Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs IND IND -2.5 O/U 42.5
OPP VS TE
26th
TE RNK
13th
ROSTERED
72%
YTD Stats
REC
51
TAR
74
REYDS
535
TD
1
FPTS/G
9.2
Henry comes into Week 13 against the Colts, having scored at least 12.3 PPR points in four of his past seven games, and I like his matchup against Indianapolis. The Colts are No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and seven tight ends have scored at least 8.1 PPR points against Indianapolis this season. Henry scored 9.4 PPR points in Week 12 at Miami, and I like that he had eight targets and five catches. He should remain a focal point for Drake Maye, and Henry should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues in Week 13.

Defense/Special Teams

Bills (at SF)
Buccaneers (at CAR)
Chargers (at ATL)

Kickers

John Parker Romo (vs. ARI)
Blake Grupe (vs. LAR)
Wil Lutz (vs. CLE)