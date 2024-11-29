Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said Friday that Trevor Lawrence is expected to play Sunday against the Texans. That's great news for Fantasy managers, and Lawrence should be considered a sleeper for Week 13.
Prior to missing his past two games with a left shoulder injury, Lawrence had scored at least 19.6 Fantasy points in four of his past five games, including three outings with at least 21.1 points over that span. He also had three rushing touchdowns in his past two games, and hopefully, he doesn't have any restrictions against Houston.
This is a great matchup against the Texans, who are No. 9 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Six quarterbacks have scored at least 20.1 Fantasy points against Houston, including Will Levis in Week 12.
Lawrence scored 26.6 Fantasy points in his last game against the Texans in Week 12 in 2023, and I'm hoping for a shootout this week between Lawrence and C.J. Stroud. Lawrence also has the potential for garbage-time production here if the Jaguars are chasing points.
He should be considered a must-start quarterback in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 13, and he's a decent starter in deeper, one-quarterback leagues as well given the matchup. And you can also add him where available (44 percent rostered on CBS Sports) since he has a favorable upcoming schedule against Tennessee in Week 14, the Jets in Week 15, Las Vegas in Week 16 and Tennessee again in Week 17.
Let's hope Lawrence stays healthy to close the season. He could end up being a difference-maker, starting this week against Houston.
More Week 13 content:
- Full Week 13 Fantasy Projections
- Fantasy Football Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
- Fantasy Football Lineup Decisions
- QB Fantasy preview | RB Fantasy preview | WR Fantasy preview | TE Fantasy preview
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Know What Your Friends Don't
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Week 13 Sleepers
Sleepers
Geno Smith QB
SEA Seattle • #7
Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs.
Smith has struggled the past two games against San Francisco and Arizona with fewer than 16 Fantasy points in each outing, but he should rebound this week at the Jets. Five of the past six opposing quarterbacks have scored at least 19.9 Fantasy points, including Kyler Murray and Anthony Richardson, each scoring at least 30.1 points. This is a game where Smith can use his legs since the opposing quarterback against the Jets has run for 59 yards or scored a rushing touchdown in six games in a row. Smith has two rushing touchdowns and three games with at least 30 rushing yards this year.
C.J. Stroud QB
HOU Houston • #7
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Stroud has scored fewer than 20 Fantasy points in six games in a row, but he came close to ending that streak in Week 12 against Tennessee with 19.7 points. He needs to eliminate the turnovers since he has five interceptions in his past three games, but he has a great matchup against the Jaguars in Week 13. Jacksonville is No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and only three quarterbacks this season have failed to score at least 20.6 Fantasy points. Last year, Stroud scored at least 24.6 Fantasy points in each game against the Jaguars, and this game feels like the perfect slumpbuster for Stroud in Week 13.
Derek Carr QB
NO New Orleans • #4
Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year
Carr is playing well coming into Week 13 against the Rams, and hopefully, he stays hot at home. He scored at least 22.7 Fantasy points in each of his past two games against Atlanta and Cleveland. And he's reached that threshold in three of four games at home this season. Three of the past five quarterbacks against the Rams have scored at least 21.9 Fantasy points, and Carr is a strong starter in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 13.
Will Levis QB
TEN Tennessee • #8
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Let's see if Levis can continue playing well in Week 13, and he's worth starting in all Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. He's also worth a look in deeper, one-quarterback leagues against the Commanders. Levis has scored at least 20.1 Fantasy points in two of his past three games. He's still taking too many sacks (20 in his past three games), but this is a good matchup against Washington. Three of the past four quarterbacks against the Commanders have scored at least 21.7 Fantasy points, including Daniel Jones in Week 9, Russell Wilson in Week 10, and Cooper Rush in Week 12. Hopefully, Levis can follow suit in Week 13.
TB Tampa Bay • #1
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
I consider Bucky Irving a must-start Fantasy running back in Week 13, and he has scored at least 15.4 PPR points in five of his past six games. But I'll also start White as a flex in Week 13 as well, and he scored at least 11.7 PPR points in four games in a row. This is a great matchup since the Panthers are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and eight running backs have scored at least 17.4 PPR points against Carolina this season. Irving has moved ahead of White as the better Fantasy running back in Tampa Bay, but there's room for both to have success in this matchup with the Panthers.
Gus Edwards RB
LAC L.A. Chargers • #4
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
J.K. Dobbins (knee) is out for Week 13 at Atlanta, and Edwards and likely Kimani Vidal will share carries for the Chargers. Edwards will be the lead running back, and he should get at least 15 total touches. He won't do much in the passing game, which limits his upside in PPR, but seven running backs have scored at least 15.3 PPR points against the Falcons in the past six games. If Edwards finds the end zone, then he will deliver as a strong flex option in all leagues. And in deeper leagues, Vidal is worth using as a flex option as well.
Jerome Ford RB
CLE Cleveland • #34
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
This should be a game where Ford is involved in the passing game since Denver is among the worst teams at defending running backs out of the backfield. Nine running backs this season have scored at least 6.8 PPR points against the Broncos with just their receiving totals alone, and Ford recently had four catches for 29 yards on four targets in Week 11 at New Orleans. He's a risky flex option, but if Ford gets work in the passing game, then he'll be useful, given how Denver struggles to defend running backs out of the backfield.
JAC Jacksonville • #7
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Thomas gets Trevor Lawrence (shoulder) back for Week 13 against Houston, and that's fantastic news. It was good to see Thomas score 13.6 PPR points in Week 11 at Detroit with Mac Jones at quarterback, but Thomas' ceiling is much higher with Lawrence. And Thomas scored at least 15.0 PPR points in two of his past three games with Lawrence. With Gabe Davis and Christian Kirk both out for the Jaguars, Thomas could see a spike in targets. And Houston is No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers heading into Week 13.
ATL Atlanta • #1
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Mooney will play in Week 13 against the Chargers after leaving Week 11 against Denver with a hamstring injury. The bye in Week 12 helped, and Mooney should pick up where he left off. Prior to getting hurt against the Broncos, Mooney had scored at least 14.6 PPR points in three games in a row. The Chargers have allowed five receivers to score at least 12.3 PPR points in their past five games, so Mooney and Drake London should both do well in this Week 13 matchup.
MIN Minnesota • #3
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Addison is finally starting to get used like we hoped all season, and hopefully, he stays hot in Week 13 against the Cardinals. In his past two games against the Titans and Bears, Addison has 17 targets for 11 catches, 123 yards, and two touchdowns, and he scored at least 15.1 PPR points in each outing. There could be a squeaky wheel game coming for Justin Jefferson, which could impact Addison in a negative way, but given his recent spike in targets, he's worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues.
IND Indianapolis • #11
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
I haven't had many positive things to say about Pittman this season, given his lack of production, but he has performed better in the past two games since Anthony Richardson got his starting job back. And now Josh Downs (shoulder) won't play in Week 13 at New England. In his past two games, Pittman has 11 catches for 142 yards on 15 targets, and he scored 15.6 PPR points in Week 12 against the Lions. He could see Patriots standout cornerback Christian Gonzalez in Week 13, but New England has allowed six receivers to score at least 12.3 PPR points in the past five games. Given his recent spike in targets, Downs being out, and the matchup, I'm willing to trust Pittman again as a No. 3 receiver in the majority of leagues.
BUF Buffalo • #10
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Shakir is worth starting in all leagues in Week 13 against the 49ers, and hopefully, he stays hot coming off Buffalo's bye in Week 12. Prior to the bye, Shakir scored at least 11 PPR points in five games in a row, including three games with at least 13.5 PPR points over that span. In Week 11 against Kansas City, Shakir had eight catches for 70 yards on 12 targets. San Francisco is beat up on defense, and Josh Allen should continue to lean on Shakir in this game. He's become the best receiver for the Bills in 2024 and a solid Fantasy option as well.
DEN Denver • #17
Age: 26 • Experience: Rookie
Courtland Sutton is a must-start Fantasy receiver heading into Week 13 against the Browns, and Vele is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues. The Browns are No. 10 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and five receivers have scored at least 14.3 PPR points against Cleveland in the past four games. Vele has scored at least 10.6 PPR points in three games in a row, including two outings with at least 13.9 PPR points, and he just had six catches for 80 yards on nine targets in Week 12 at Las Vegas. Let's hope Bo Nix continues to lean on Vele, who has emerged as the second-best receiver for the Broncos this season.
TEN Tennessee • #15
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Westbrook-Ikhine is a boom-or-bust No. 3 receiver heading into Week 13 at Washington. Thankfully, he's been more boom than bust recently. He comes into Week 13 having scored a touchdown in six of his past seven games, and he has 11 targets in his past two outings with Will Levis for four catches, 165 yards, and two scores. He also has scored at least 12.8 PPR points in three of his past four games overall. The Commanders are tied for fifth with 13 touchdowns allowed to receivers this season, so hopefully, Levis can get Westbrook-Ikhine back in the end zone in Week 13.
PHI Philadelphia • #88
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
We'll see if DeVonta Smith (hamstring) can return in Week 13 at Baltimore after not playing in Week 12 at the Rams, and I like Goedert as a must-start Fantasy tight end if Smith is out again. But even if Smith plays, Goedert is worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues. Goedert had a down game against the Rams with four catches for 19 yards on five targets, but I like this matchup for him against the Ravens, who are No 9 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. Four tight ends have scored at least 8.7 PPR points against Baltimore in the past six games, and Goedert should be a primary target for Jalen Hurts in this matchup.
Evan Engram TE
JAC Jacksonville • #17
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Engram should benefit with Trevor Lawrence (shoulder) expected to play in Week 13 against the Texans, and hopefully this helps Engram get back on track as a must-start Fantasy tight end. He scored at least 11.5 PPR points in his past two games with Lawrence, and Engram has at least seven targets in three games in a row. The Texans are No. 4 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, but three tight ends have scored at least 11.6 PPR points against Houston in the past three games with Sam LaPorta, Luke Schoonmaker and Chigoziem Okonkwo. With Lawrence healthy, Engram is worth trusting as a top-10 Fantasy tight end in all leagues.
Zach Ertz TE
WAS Washington • #86
Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs.
Ertz is on fire heading into Week 13 against Tennessee, and he should be started with confidence in all leagues. He scored at least 14 PPR points in four of his past six games, including two in a row against Philadelphia and Dallas, and he has at least seven targets in three consecutive outings. The Titans have allowed four tight ends to score at least 8.0 PPR points in their past five games, with three touchdowns over that span, and Ertz might get a few more targets with Austin Ekeler (concussion) out. Ertz should be considered a No. 1 Fantasy tight end in all leagues.
Hunter Henry TE
NE New England • #85
Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Henry comes into Week 13 against the Colts, having scored at least 12.3 PPR points in four of his past seven games, and I like his matchup against Indianapolis. The Colts are No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and seven tight ends have scored at least 8.1 PPR points against Indianapolis this season. Henry scored 9.4 PPR points in Week 12 at Miami, and I like that he had eight targets and five catches. He should remain a focal point for Drake Maye, and Henry should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues in Week 13.
Defense/Special Teams
Bills (at SF)
Buccaneers (at CAR)
Chargers (at ATL)
Kickers
John Parker Romo (vs. ARI)
Blake Grupe (vs. LAR)
Wil Lutz (vs. CLE)