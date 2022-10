The Panthers cut Herron (undisclosed) from their practice squad with an injury settlement Thursday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Herron signed with Panthers' practice squad in September, but he was since let go with an injury settlement Thursday. Since 2019, the 6-foot-5 defensive end suited up for eight games (seven with Detroit, one with Carolina) and collected 12 tackles in that span. If he's able to prove good health, Herron will search elsewhere for another shot to play in the NFL.