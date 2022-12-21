Herron had a workout with the Seahawks on Tuesday, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.
Herron had been with the Panthers since the start of the 2021 season but spent most of that time on the practice squad, seeing action in just one NFL game. He was cut from Carolina's practice squad with an injury settlement in October and is looking to latch on with a new team. The Seahawks placed Bryan Mone (knee) on IR on Tuesday, and Al Woods is dealing with a hamstring injury, so Seattle could be in need of healthy bodies at defensive tackle.