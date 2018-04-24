George Winn: Released by Indianapolis
Winn (undisclosed) was released by the Colts on Tuesday with a failed physical designation.
Winn spent the entire 2017 season on injured reserve. The 27-year-old hasn't appeared in a game since 2015, and has logged only 23 carries in his career. If Winn can get healthy, he'll hope to compete for a depth position elsewhere.
