Carter did not play in the first quarter of Monday's game against the Patriots, Charlotte Carroll of The Athletic reports.

The Giants have termed the benching a coach's decision, with an additional report from Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reporting that the move was made after Carter missed a team responsibility during the week. Carter has been spotted on the sideline wearing a coat over his jersey, but he is expected to take the field at some point.

