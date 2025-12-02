Giants' Abdul Carter: Benched again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carter did not play in the first quarter of Monday's game against the Patriots, Charlotte Carroll of The Athletic reports.
The Giants have termed the benching a coach's decision, with an additional report from Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reporting that the move was made after Carter missed a team responsibility during the week. Carter has been spotted on the sideline wearing a coat over his jersey, but he is expected to take the field at some point.
