Giants' Abdul Carter: Participating at training camp

Carter (ankle) has returned to action at training camp with the Giants, Dan Salomone and Matt Citak of the team's official website reports.

Carter was dealing with a sprained ankle during the Giants' OTAs in early June, but he now appears to have fully recovered from the injury. The 22-year-old is coming off of a rookie campaign during which he compiled 43 total tackles (25 solo), including 4.0 sacks, while also recording two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries over 17 regular-season contests.