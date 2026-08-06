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Giants' Abdul Carter: Participating at training camp

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Carter (ankle) has returned to action at training camp with the Giants, Dan Salomone and Matt Citak of the team's official website reports.

Carter was dealing with a sprained ankle during the Giants' OTAs in early June, but he now appears to have fully recovered from the injury. The 22-year-old is coming off of a rookie campaign during which he compiled 43 total tackles (25 solo), including 4.0 sacks, while also recording two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries over 17 regular-season contests.

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