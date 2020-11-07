Morris was elevated to the Giants' active roster Saturday, Dan< Salomone of the team's digital staff/a> reports.
No surprise here, as Morris was expected to once again get promoted after Devonta Freeman (ankle) got ruled out for a second straight game. Wayne Gallman got the start last week and played 43 percent of the offensive snaps, while Morris seemingly shared the No. 2 role with Dion Lewis. Both he and Lewis played 28 percent of the snaps. The veteran ended the game with 28 yards on eight carries. He is presumably in line for a similar role this week against Washington, his old team.