Giants' Alfred Morris: Quiet day
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Morris had three carries for seven yards on six snaps in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals.
Morris is marginal to begin with, but he's especially unusable when the Giants fall behind. He'll continue to back up Wayne Gallman for the time being.
