Thomas agreed to a five-year, $117.5 million deal with New York on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The 2020 first-round pick's new extension includes $67 million guaranteed and will kick in after the 2023 NFL season. After struggling during his first couple years in the league, the Georgia product turned things around and was one of the best offensive lineman in football, earning second-team All-Pro honors in 2022. Thomas' yearly salary comes out to $23.5 million, making him the second-highest paid offensive lineman in the NFL. Expect the young stud to continue holding down the left side of the Giants' offensive line for many years to come.