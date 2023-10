Thomas (hamstring) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Bills, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Head coach Brian Daboll told reporters Friday that New York's star lineman is expected to miss his fifth game in a row, as he continues to recover from the hamstring injury he suffered during the team's Week 1 loss to the Cowboys. Joshua Ezeudu will likely continue starting at left tackle until Thomas returns to full strength.