Giants' Andrew Thomas: Passes physical
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thomas (foot) passed his physical and is set to return to practice.
Thomas opened training camp on the active/PUP list while in the final stages of his recovery from a Lisfranc injury that he suffered in mid-October. Now that he's passed his physical, Thomas will be eligible to return to practice and play in preseason games, though the 2020 first-rounder is unlikely to suit up for Thursday's exhibition contest against the Patriots.
