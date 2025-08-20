default-cbs-image
Thomas (foot) passed his physical and is set to return to practice.

Thomas opened training camp on the active/PUP list while in the final stages of his recovery from a Lisfranc injury that he suffered in mid-October. Now that he's passed his physical, Thomas will be eligible to return to practice and play in preseason games, though the 2020 first-rounder is unlikely to suit up for Thursday's exhibition contest against the Patriots.

