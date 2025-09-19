Thomas (foot) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Chiefs.

The 2020 first-round pick from Georgia has missed the Giants' last 13 games due to a foot injury sustained in October of 2024, but after a week of limited practice, he's got a chance to return in Week 3. If Thomas is able to suit up Sunday, the Giants may rotate him and James Hudson at left tackle as he eases back into in-game action, per Dan Duggan of The Athletic.