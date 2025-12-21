Green is active for Sunday's clash versus the Vikings, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Green missed New York's past six games while on IR due to a hamstring injury. He was activated Saturday but remained questionable for Sunday due both to the hamstring issue and an illness. With Green officially active for the contest against Minnesota, he could see his first action since Week 8, though he'll likely work exclusively in a special-teams role, as he did in each of his first eight games before getting hurt.