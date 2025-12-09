The Giants officially designated Green (hamstring) to return from injured reserve Tuesday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Green's 21-day practice window is now open, and if the Giants do not move him to the active roster in that span, he will need to remain on IR the rest of the season. The cornerback was unable to return to the Week 8 loss to the Eagles after suffering a hamstring injury on a special teams play. Green played 166 special teams snaps through eight games this season, logging six tackles (three solo) before succumbing to a hamstring injury. His return would give the Giants more depth on special teams as they close out the season.