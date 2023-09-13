Ojulari (hamstring) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday ahead of Sunday's game at the Cardinals, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.
The severity of the issue is unclear, so it's not obvious whether there's any risk of Ojulari missing game action. If he does miss time, it could mean additional snaps for the veteran Jihad Ward.
More News
-
Giants' Azeez Ojulari: Plays in one preseason game•
-
Giants' Azeez Ojulari: Impresses when able to play•
-
Giants' Azeez Ojulari: Ready to face Eagles•
-
Giants' Azeez Ojulari: Questionable for divisional round•
-
Giants' Azeez Ojulari: Plans to play through pain•
-
Giants' Azeez Ojulari: Slated for additional testing•