Okereke tallied six tackles (three solo), an interception and a fumble recovery in Sunday's 34-17 Week 18 win over Dallas. For the campaign, he posted 143 stops (including 1.0 sacks) along with six defenses passes (including two interceptions) across 17 contests.

Okereke came on strong in the turnover category late in the campaign, with both of his interceptions and his lone fumble recovery taking place over the final two weeks. Beyond that, the veteran linebacker put together another big season of tackling, leading New York with 143 stops and tying for 10th overall in the league in that category. Okereke missed five games due to injury last year, but he's otherwise been very durable, playing all 17 regular-season contests four of the past five campaigns. Okereke will be in the final season of his four-year contract next year.