Davidson did not appear on the Giants' injury report Wednesday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Davidson hurt his knee during the Giants' Week 6 win over the Eagles, but he doesn't appear to be in line for any additional missed time. He should return to a rotational role along the defensive line in Sunday's matchup against the Broncos.

