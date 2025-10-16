Giants' D.J. Davidson: Poised to return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Davidson did not appear on the Giants' injury report Wednesday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Davidson hurt his knee during the Giants' Week 6 win over the Eagles, but he doesn't appear to be in line for any additional missed time. He should return to a rotational role along the defensive line in Sunday's matchup against the Broncos.
