The Giants elevated Cambre from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

It's the second time this season Cambre has been elevated to the active roster. The 24-year-old added extra depth at wide receiver in Week 11, but with Darius Slayton back for Sunday, Cambre will likely contribute mostly to kicking coverage on special teams after making two tackles against the Packers.