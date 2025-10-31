Giants' Daniel Bellinger: Doubtful for Week 9
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bellinger (neck) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.
Bellinger suffered the neck injury in last Sunday's loss to the Eagles. With Bellinger unlikely to face San Francisco, Chris Manhertz should handle most of the blocking duties alongside Theo Johnson at tight end.
