Bellinger (neck) is listed as inactive Sunday versus the 49ers, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Bellinger injured his neck last Sunday at Philadelphia, and he then didn't practice all week before the Giants listed him as doubtful to suit up Week 9. Now that Bellinger officially isn't playing, Theo Johnson should dominate TE reps for New York, but Chris Manhertz and Thomas Fidone also will be available for snaps and the occasional target. Bellinger's next chance for game action is next Sunday's contest in Chicago.