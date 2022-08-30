Bellinger (concussion) appears to be moving through the concussion protocol rapidly, Art Stapleton of The Record Sports reports, as the tight end was spotted on the field during Tuesday's practice.

Concussions can have varying return timelines, but Bellinger's appears to be on the more optimistic end considering he was already able to take the field just two days after the injury, even if he wasn't doing much during the portion of practice available to the media. While he has yet to officially get the green light, it seems likely that the rookie fourth-round pick will be available in time to suit up for the Giants' Sept. 11 season opener in Tennessee.