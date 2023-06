Sills was dealing with a back or rib injury but appears to be healthy again, John Schmeelk of the Giants' official site reports.

Sills returned to action after getting injured during a practice session in late May. The 27-year-old registered 11 catches for 106 yards in nine games last season, but could find his roster spot in jeopardy as New York's receiving room has become a lot more crowded throughout the offseason.