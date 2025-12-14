Singletary carried the ball five times for 13 yards and caught his only target for one yard in Sunday's 29-21 loss to the Commanders.

The veteran RB led the backfield with 102 scrimmage yards and a score in Week 13 prior to the Giants' bye, but Singletary took a back seat to Tyrone Tracy (97 scrimmage yards and two TDs) in this one. Sunday's showing ended a stretch of three straight games in which Singletary had produced at least 40 rushing yards while making three trips to the end zone, he'll look to rebound in Week 16 against the Vikings.