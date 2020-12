Freeman (ankle) was designated to return from injured reserve Friday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

The 28-year-old was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday and can now be back on the practice field a day later. It's unclear if Freeman will have enough practice reps to be activated for Sunday's game against the Browns, but he could still be an option for the final two games of the season, even if he can't play this weekend.