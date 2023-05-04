Lawrence has agreed to a four-year, $90 million contract extension with the Giants, that includes $60 million guaranteed, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Per Schefter, the deal makes Lawrence the third highest-paid defensive tackle in the NFL. The 2019 first-rounder is coming off a 2022 campaign in which he notched 68 tackles and 7.5 sacks in 16 games, and now that the 25-year-old's contract situation has been settled, Lawrence is set to continue in his key role as a starter along the Giants' defensive line.