Giants' Dwayne Harris: Suffers broken foot
Harris sustained a broken foot during Sunday's game against the Chargers, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
After the Giants lost Brandon Marshall and Sterling Shepard in the second quarter with left ankle injuries, Harris proceeded to suffer a foot issue of his own after halftime. The team later confirmed a fracture in Harris' foot, meaning an absence can be expected. Because the Giants will conclude the game with two healthy wideouts, at best -- Odell Beckham and Roger Lewis -- the team is a candidate to add a body or two in the next few days.
More News
-
Giants' Dwayne Harris: Absent from injury report•
-
Giants' Dwayne Harris: Remains sidelined Saturday•
-
Giants' Dwayne Harris: Won't play Monday•
-
Giants' Dwayne Harris: Held out of practice Thursday•
-
Giants' Dwayne Harris: Full participant Wednesday•
-
Giants' Dwayne Harris: Leaves practice with shoulder injury•
-
Week 5 injury report
It's a busy injury report Sunday, and the early games are shaping up to have plenty of inactives....
-
Week 5 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 5? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...
-
Week 5 DFS Rankings
Emotion is not helpful in DFS, so forget about how badly Jay Cutler hurt you and put him in...
-
NFL DFS Week 5: Avoid Wilson, Ajayi
DFS pro Mike McClure says Russell Wilson and Jay Ajayi should be nowhere near your DraftKings...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Ride Latavius
Advanced computer model says get Latavius Murray in you fantasy football lineups this week