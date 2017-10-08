Harris sustained a broken foot during Sunday's game against the Chargers, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

After the Giants lost Brandon Marshall and Sterling Shepard in the second quarter with left ankle injuries, Harris proceeded to suffer a foot issue of his own after halftime. The team later confirmed a fracture in Harris' foot, meaning an absence can be expected. Because the Giants will conclude the game with two healthy wideouts, at best -- Odell Beckham and Roger Lewis -- the team is a candidate to add a body or two in the next few days.