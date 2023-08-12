Gray rushed five times for nine yards and caught two of three targets for 10 yards in Friday's 21-16 preseason loss to the Lions. He also returned three kickoffs for 62 yards and two punts for eight yards.

Gray didn't see the field until after veterans Matt Breida and James Robinson, suggesting he still has ground to make up in the competition to claim the backup spot behind Saquon Barkley. The Giants clearly want to see what the rookie fifth-round pick can do in the return game, and Gray fared fine in that regard Friday. After a modest performance on offense in his NFL debut, Gray will look to put forth a better performance in the team's next preseason game against the Panthers.