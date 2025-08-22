Dulcich caught each of his four targets for 26 yards and two touchdowns in Thursday's 42-10 preseason win over the Patriots.

It's not a great sign to be playing so much in the second half of the final preseason game, although Dulcich did score the first of his two TDs on New York's first drive. The second came midway through the fourth quarter, at which point most of the players on the field were guys with no real chance at making the Week 1 roster. Dulcich at least has some shot, and the strong showing Thursday night helps his odds to catch on elsewhere or get a practice-squad spot even if he doesn't survive cutdown day.