Likely could emerge as the second option in the Giants' passing game behind Malik Nabers (knee), according to Dan Graziano of ESPN.com.

Likely signed a three-year, $40 million contract with the Giants in March and has subsequently formed a strong connection with QB Jaxson Dart on and off the field. The 26-year-old tight end also has familiarity with head coach John Harbaugh from their time together in Baltimore, where Likely played from 2022 to 2025. Likely was overshadowed by Mark Andrews on the Ravens, but the former has a clear path to a larger role in New York, where Likely will be competing for targets with fellow TE Theo Johnson (shoulder), as well as a WR room that includes Darius Slayton, Darnell Mooney, Malachi Fields and Odell Beckham behind Nabers.