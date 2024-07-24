Simmons was spotted working with the cornerbacks during Wednesday's practice, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

According to Raanan, new defensive coordinator Shane Bowen is planning on using Simmons at nickelback, rather than linebacker. The former first-round pick had his most productive season (2022) in a similar role with the Cardinals, when he posted 99 total tackles, including 4.0 sacks, while also defending seven passes, with two interceptions, in 17 games. Regardless of where he plays, Simmons projects to see a lot of the field in 2024.