Giants' J.T. Thomas: Cleared for camp
Thomas (knee) has been cleared for the start of training camp, Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports.
Thomas tore his ACL in Week 1 of the 2016 campaign and was expected back for the start of camp. He'll likely be a depth linebacker once again in 2017.
