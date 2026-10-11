Haener is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the Commanders but is listed as the Giants' emergency quarterback, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

The 27-year-old was elevated from the practice squad to serve as the top backup to Jameis Winston the past two weeks, but he'll fill the emergency role Sunday after officially signing to the active roster Wednesday. After being acquired from the Vikings in late September, J.J. McCarthy has been deemed ready to handle the No. 2 job for the Giants.