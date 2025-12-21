Hyatt (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's Week 16 contest versus Minnesota, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Hyatt was also a healthy scratch Week 13 against New England. The third-year wideout did get to participate last Sunday versus Washington, but he saw only four offensive snaps and didn't catch his lone target. Gunner Olszewski missed that game due to a concussion but is back for Week 16, which likely is the reason for Hyatt reverting to inactive.